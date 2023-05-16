Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 16, 2023DOI

Understanding Domestic Abuse Perpetrators: using unsupervised machine learning to analyse a longitudinal dataset of domestic abuse incidents from Essex Police. A Home-Office funded project. 2022

This project set out to address the following question: Are there any common profiles of domestic abuse perpetrators in Essex, and do they present different risks and opportunities for targeted interventions? To answer this question we conducted a mixed-methods study, ...

by Katerina Hadjimatheou, Alejandro Quiroz Flores, Ruth Weir, and Taylor Skevington
Published onJun 16, 2023
Understanding Domestic Abuse Perpetrators: using unsupervised machine learning to analyse a longitudinal dataset of domestic abuse incidents from Essex Police. A Home-Office funded project. 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Understanding Domestic Abuse Perpetrators: using unsupervised machine learning to analyse a longitudinal dataset of domestic abuse incidents from Essex Police. A Home-Office funded project. 2022
by Hadjimatheou, Katerina, Quiroz Flores, Alejandro, Weir, Ruth, and Skevington, Taylor
  • Hide Description
  • Published on May 25, 2023
  • repository.essex.ac.uk
Description

This project set out to address the following question: Are there any common profiles of domestic abuse perpetrators in Essex, and do they present different risks and opportunities for targeted interventions? To answer this question we conducted a mixed-methods study, analysing a large, longitudinal database of domestic abuse incidents and suspect data -relating to 16,491 suspects and 40,488 observations between 2016-2020- provided by Essex Police. Our findings, presented in this executive summary, reveal at least 4 distinct clusters of domestic abuse suspects in Essex. We explore the implications of these for interventions, training, and commissioning, and make recommendations for further research.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with