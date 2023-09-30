Blanqueo y ‘black-washing’ de vida silvestre: interacciones entre el comercio legal e ilegal de anguila europea y caviar negro desde la perspectiva de la Criminología verde.

Abstract

El comercio ilegal de vida silvestre ha llamado la atención de los criminólogos debido a la fuerte interconexión entre los actores criminales y legítimos. Los estudios que examinan las interconexiones entre los ámbitos legales e ilegales del comercio de especies protegidas han venido centrándose en las prácticas de blanqueo cuando observan el movimiento entre los circuitos ilegales y legales, descuidando así el papel predominante de las prácticas de ‘black-washing’. Este estudio tiene como objetivo ampliar el conocimiento sobre cómo los bienes de vida silvestre se mueven del circuito ilegal al legal, y viceversa. Para ello, el estudio conceptualiza el blanqueo y ‘black-washing’ como dos tipos de transformaciones de especies protegidas y productos derivados. Para ilustrarlo, se usan datos empíricos obtenidos de dos casos de estudio (el comercio ilegal de anguila europea y de caviar negro). Mediante una perspectiva de la Criminología verde que permite focalizarse en los actores legales, se demuestra cómo éstos desempeñan un papel importante en las redes de comercio ilegal de anguila y caviar mediante el uso de técnicas de blanqueo y el ‘black-washing’.



The illegal wildlife trade has gained attention among criminologists due to the strong interconnection between criminal and legitimate actors. Studies examining the interconnections between the underworld and upperworld tend to focus on laundering practices when examining movements between illegal and legal circuits, thus neglecting the role of ‘black-washing’ practices. This paper aims to expand the knowledge of mis-practices in the illegal wildlife trade by understanding how wildlife commodities are moved from the illegal to the legal circuit, and vice versa. The study conceptualizes laundering and ‘black-washing’ as two types of transformations of wildlife commodities. To this end, the study draws on two case studies (the illegal trade in European eels and black caviar) to illustrate these categorizations. Through a green criminology perspective that shifts the spotlight to legal actors, it is evidenced how these actors play an important role in the illegal trade in eel and caviar through laundering and ’black-washing’ techniques.