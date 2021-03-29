Skip to main content
Annual Survey of Jails in Indian Country, 2018

by United States Bureau of Justice Statistics
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
  • www.icpsr.umich.edu
Description

The purpose of the Survey of Jails in Indian Country is an enumeration of all known adult and juvenile facilities -- jails, confinement facilities, detention centers, and other correctional facilities operated by tribal authorities or the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), U.S. Department of the Interior. For the purpose of this collection, Indian country includes reservations, pueblos, rancherias, and other Native American and Alaska Native communities throughout the United States. The survey collects data on the number of adults and juveniles held on the last weekday in June 2018, type of offense, average daily population in June, most crowded day in June, admissions and releases in June, number of inmate deaths and suicide attempts from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018, rated capacity on June 30, and jail staffing on June 30, 2018.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
