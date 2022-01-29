Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Georgia State University, Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group
Published on Jan 29, 2022DOI

Examining the crime prevention claims of crime prevention through environmental design on system-trespassing behaviors

Crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) is a non-punitive method for reducing crime through the design of the built environment. The relevance of CPTED strategies however is less clear in the context of computing environments. Building upon prior research ...

by Daren Fisher, David Maimon, and Tamar Berenblum
Published onJan 29, 2022
Examining the crime prevention claims of crime prevention through environmental design on system-trespassing behaviors
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Examining the crime prevention claims of crime prevention through environmental design on system-trespassing behaviors: a randomized experiment
by Daren Fisher, David Maimon, and Tamar Berenblum
  • Hide Description
  • scholarworks.gsu.edu
Description

Crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) is a non-punitive method for reducing crime through the design of the built environment. The relevance of CPTED strategies however is less clear in the context of computing environments. Building upon prior research indicating that computing environments may change computer users’ behaviors, this study tests the effectiveness of CPTED based approaches in mitigating system trespassing events. Findings from this randomized controlled field trial demonstrate that specific CPTED strategies can mitigate hacking events by: reducing the number of concurrent activities on the target computer, attenuating the number of commands typed in the attacked computer, and decreasing the likelihood of hackers returning to a previously hacked environment. Our findings suggest some novel and readily implemented strategies for reducing cybercrime.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with