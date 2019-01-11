Skip to main content
MEASUREMENT PLAN AND ANALYTIC STRATEGIES FOR EVALUATING THE MAYOR’S ACTION PLAN FOR NEIGHBORHOOD SAFETY

by John Jay Research and Evaluation Center
This second in a series of reports about the evaluation of the New York City Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety (MAP). This Evaluation Update: summarizes the goals and methods used to evaluate the Mayor’s Action Plan; describes the quasi-experimental design used to test the outcomes and impacts of MAP as well as the data sources assembled by the research team and how they are used; and portrays a logical framework the research team used initially to identify causal pathways through which various elements of MAP were intended to achieve their desired effect.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
