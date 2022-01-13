Review 2 of "'Title IX isn’t for you, it’s for the university': Sexual violence survivors’ experiences of institutional betrayal in Title IX investigations"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

The literature review provides an overview of institutional betrayal, but it doesn’t explain what OCR guidance requires of Title IX coordinators/processes or other issues like mandatory reporting or power differentials that are discussed in the results and discussion sections. Further development of the literature review is really needed as it is not currently clear to readers where Title IX coordinators failed to meet their obligations (i.e., institutional betrayal) versus where policies failed to serve survivors (i.e., policy/systemic failures). The discussion seems to point to the former, whereas the implications state the latter. Are you really finding something more than institutional betrayal here? Cipriano et al.’s new paper in Feminist Criminology presenting qualitative data from student survivors on perceived harm by survivors versus Title IX coordinator decisions regarding whether reports merited formal complaint/investigation (i.e., severity as defined by policy) might be helpful here.

There are some inaccurate/imprecise statements and sources in the introduction/literature review that need attention before publication: