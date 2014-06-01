Skip to main content
Published on Jul 01, 2014

Identifying the Culprit: Assessing Eyewitness Identification

by National Research Council
Published on Jul 01, 2014
  Published on Oct 02, 2014
Identifying the Culprit: Assessing Eyewitness Identification makes the case that better data collection and research on eyewitness identification, new law enforcement training protocols, standardized procedures for administering line-ups, and improvements in the handling of eyewitness identification in court can increase the chances that accurate identifications are made. This report explains the science that has emerged during the past 30 years on eyewitness identifications and identifies best practices in eyewitness procedures for the law enforcement community and in the presentation of eyewitness evidence in the courtroom. In order to continue the advancement of eyewitness identification research, the report recommends a focused research agenda.

 

