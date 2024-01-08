Open Access Reader: Introduction

Description
A compilation of excerpts from MIT Press books that're open access and inform open access, republished with the open-source platform PubPub. The readings describe and analyze (digital) law, crime, criminal justice, and security.
Welcome to my Open Access Reader (OAR). It’s a compilation of excerpts that are “open access” and inform it as a subject. The excerpts are drawn from MIT Press books, published here with the open-source platform PubPub,1 a product of the MIT-spinoff Knowledge Futures.
What’s open access? As literature, it’s “digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and licensing restrictions” (Suber 2012). As a process, cause, and effect, it’s a matter of law, crime, criminal justice, and security. It’s an invention of the digital era, built on archaic “copyright.”
To be clear, this Introduction isn’t done; thus, neither is the Reader; and it’s not published by MIT Press, PubPub, or Knowledge Futures.2 This Reader is a “preprint”: good enough to make public, but not “final final” because edits are expected.3
I encourage you to publicly or privately shape the Reader by, respectively, submitting an open review or emailing me. I want to hear from you, especially with constructive criticism. Please help me make this better?
What I don’t expect to change is the Reader’s core-structure:
Each excerpt is a chapter, sometimes two, from an MIT Press book.4
Each excerpt’s full text is reproduced on a “Pub” dedicated to it.5
The excerpts are listed on the homepage and Table of Contents. They may be read in any order. I put them chronologically to emphasize that open access is in development—it’s history in the making; and, related, to leave room for additional excerpts from to-be-published books.6
Any original content in/on this book-website, including the art,7 is hereby licensed CC BY NC SA. All excerpts have the same license, unless their original (i.e., book’s) license is CC BY NC ND; if so, that’s duplicated.
Looking further out, with bigger ambition, and a less certain outcome…
I see this Reader as an ongoing experiment in computational and open access publishing.8 In subsequent editions, I want to increase the Reader’s quantity and quality. I may add Collections9 for each book and each subject (e.g., crime vs. law vs. security). These Collections may include ancillary OER with audio, video, and interactive features.10 There’s an AI ChatBot that I published but haven’t managed to make open. And so on.
Bowie, Simon. 2022. What is computational publishing? Community-Led Open Publication Infrastructures for Monographs (COPIM). doi.org/10.21428/785a6451.af466093
Creative Commons. No date (n.d.). About CC Licenses. creativecommons.org/share-your-work/cclicenses
Pooley, Jefferson (ed.). 2021. Social Media & the Self: An Open Reader. mediastudies.press. doi.org/10.32376/3f8575cb.1fc3f80a
Suber, Peter. 2012. What Is Open Access? Chapter 1 in Open Access. MIT Press. doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/9286.003.0003 In this Reader
Appendix A. Expanded Table of Contents with books, excerpts, and supplements
Book
Year
License
Excerpt
Supplements
Title
Author/Editor
Version-of-record URL
Title in Reader
Author
Source-text URL
Pub’s DOI
Title
URL
Good Faith Collaboration: The Culture of Wikipedia
Joseph Reagle
2010
CC BY NC ND
The Puzzle of Openness
Joseph Reagle
Author-hosted edition
Intellectual Property Strategy
John Palfrey
2011
CC BY NC
Establish a Flexible Intellectual Property Strategy
John Palfrey
MIT Press @ PubPub edition
Open Access
Peter Suber
2012
CC BY
What is Open Access?
Peter Suber
MIT Press @ PubPub edition
—
Author-hosted homepage for book
openaccesseks.mitpress.mit.edu
—
The Digital Rights Movement: The Role of Technology in Subverting Digital Copyright
Hector Postigo
2012
CC BY NC ND
Structure and Tactics of the Digital Rights Movement
Hector Postigo
-
-
Open Development: Networked Innovations in International Development
Matthew L. Smith, Katherine M.A. Reilly
2014
CC BY
The Emergence of Open Development in a Network Society
Katherine M. A. Reilly, Matthew L. Smith
-
-
Knowledge Unbound: Selected Writings on Open Access, 2022-2011
Peter Suber
2016
CC BY
Quality and Open Access
Peter Suber
knowledgeunbound.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/ahjkmdqx
—
MIT Press @ PubPub edition
The End of Ownership: Personal Property in the Digital Economy
Aaron Perzanowski, Jason Schultz
2016
CC BY NC ND
Property and the Exhaustion Principle
Aaron Perzanowski, Jason Schultz
direct.mit.edu/books/book/4662/chapter/213411/Property-and-the-Exhaustion-Principle
-
-
Free Innovation
Eric von Hippel
2016
CC BY NC ND
The Broad Scope of Free Innovation
Eric von Hippel
direct.mit.edu/books/book/5344/chapter/3818287/The-Broad-Scope-of-Free-Innovation
-
-
Shadow Libraries: Access to Knowledge in Global Higher Education
Joe Karaganis
2018
CC BY
The Birth of a Global Scholarly Shadow Library
Balázs Bodó
-
-
Making Open Development Inclusive: Lessons from IDRC Research
Nola Haddadian, Matthew L. Smith, Ruhiya Kristine Seward
2020
CC BY
Integrating Theory and Practice across Open Science, Open Access, and Open Data
Jeremy de Beer
-
-
Wikipedia @ 20: Stories of an Incomplete Revolution
Joseph Reagle, Jackie Koerner
2020
CC BY NC
Making History, Building the Future Together
Katherine Maher
MIT Press @ PubPub OA edition
Reassembling Scholarly Communications: Histories, Infrastructures, and Global Politics of Open Access
Martin Paul Eve, Jonathan Gray
2020
CC BY
Scholarly Communication and Social Justice
Charlotte Roh, Harrison W. Inefuku, Emily Drabinski
-
-
Open Knowledge Institutions: Reinventing Universities
Lucy Montgomery et al.
2021
CC BY
Change [and] Action
Lucy Montgomery et al.
open-knowledge-institutions.pubpub.org/pub/change
MIT Press @ PubPub OA edition
The Power of Partnership in Open Government: Reconsidering Multistakeholder Governance Reform
Suzanne J. Piotrowski, Daniel Berliner, Alex Ingrams
2022
CC BY NC ND
Public Management Reform in a Global Perspective
Suzanne J. Piotrowski, Daniel Berliner, Alex Ingrams
-
-
Copyright's Broken Promise: How to Restore the Law's Ability to Promote the Progress of Science
John Willinsky
2022
CC BY NC ND
Scholarly Publishing’s Market Failure
John Willinsky
-
-
Athena Unbound: Why and How Scholarly Knowledge Should Be Free for All
Peter Baldwin
2023
CC BY NC ND
The Professoriate and Open Access
Peter Baldwin
-
-
Parody in the Age of Remix: Mashup Creativity vs. the Takedown
Ragnhild Brøvig
2023
CC BY NC ND
Sampling Ethics and Mashups’ Legality
Ragnhild Brøvig
-
-
Ownership of Knowledge: Beyond Intellectual Property
Dagmar Schäfer, Annapurna Mamidipudi, Marius Buning
2023
CC BY NC ND
Teaching Intellectual Property
Marius Buning
-
-
Notes: For URLs, I provide DOIs by default; if there isn’t one or it’s not working (“DOI not found”), I provider the publisher’s display-URL. For details on the license types, see Creative Commons (n.d.). “Source-text” refers to the text-version that was copied into the Pub for editing and republishing. “Supplements” are of authors and the publisher. Ignore this inconspicuous secret.11
