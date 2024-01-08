Open Access Reader: Introduction

Welcome to my Open Access Reader (OAR). It’s a compilation of excerpts that are “open access” and inform it as a subject. The excerpts are drawn from MIT Press books, published here with the open-source platform PubPub, a product of the MIT-spinoff Knowledge Futures.

What’s open access? As literature, it’s “digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and licensing restrictions” (Suber 2012). As a process, cause, and effect, it’s a matter of law, crime, criminal justice, and security. It’s an invention of the digital era, built on archaic “copyright.”

To be clear, this Introduction isn’t done; thus, neither is the Reader; and it’s not published by MIT Press, PubPub, or Knowledge Futures. This Reader is a “preprint”: good enough to make public, but not “final final” because edits are expected.

I encourage you to publicly or privately shape the Reader by, respectively, submitting an open review or emailing me. I want to hear from you, especially with constructive criticism. Please help me make this better?

What I don’t expect to change is the Reader’s core-structure:

Each excerpt is a chapter, sometimes two, from an MIT Press book.

Each excerpt’s full text is reproduced on a “Pub” dedicated to it.

The excerpts are listed on the homepage and Table of Contents. They may be read in any order. I put them chronologically to emphasize that open access is in development—it’s history in the making; and, related, to leave room for additional excerpts from to-be-published books.

Any original content in/on this book-website, including the art, is hereby licensed CC BY NC SA. All excerpts have the same license, unless their original (i.e., book’s) license is CC BY NC ND; if so, that’s duplicated.

Looking further out, with bigger ambition, and a less certain outcome…

I see this Reader as an ongoing experiment in computational and open access publishing. In subsequent editions, I want to increase the Reader’s quantity and quality. I may add Collections for each book and each subject (e.g., crime vs. law vs. security). These Collections may include ancillary OER with audio, video, and interactive features. There’s an AI ChatBot that I published but haven’t managed to make open. And so on.

References

Bowie, Simon. 2022. What is computational publishing? Community-Led Open Publication Infrastructures for Monographs (COPIM). doi.org/10.21428/785a6451.af466093

Creative Commons. No date (n.d.). About CC Licenses. creativecommons.org/share-your-work/cclicenses

Pooley, Jefferson (ed.). 2021. Social Media & the Self: An Open Reader. mediastudies.press. doi.org/10.32376/3f8575cb.1fc3f80a

Suber, Peter. 2012. What Is Open Access? Chapter 1 in Open Access. MIT Press. doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/9286.003.0003 In this Reader

