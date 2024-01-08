Open Access Reader: Introduction

Skip to main content
Welcome to my Open Access Reader (OAR). It’s a compilation of excerpts that are “open access” and inform it as a subject. The excerpts are drawn from MIT Press books, published here with the open-source platform PubPub,1 a product of the MIT-spinoff Knowledge Futures.

What’s open access? As literature, it’s “digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and licensing restrictions” (Suber 2012). As a process, cause, and effect, it’s a matter of law, crime, criminal justice, and security. It’s an invention of the digital era, built on archaic “copyright.”

To be clear, this Introduction isn’t done; thus, neither is the Reader; and it’s not published by MIT Press, PubPub, or Knowledge Futures.2 This Reader is a “preprint”: good enough to make public, but not “final final” because edits are expected.3

I encourage you to publicly or privately shape the Reader by, respectively, submitting an open review or emailing me. I want to hear from you, especially with constructive criticism. Please help me make this better?

What I don’t expect to change is the Reader’s core-structure:

  • Each excerpt is a chapter, sometimes two, from an MIT Press book.4

  • Each excerpt’s full text is reproduced on a “Pub” dedicated to it.5

  • The excerpts are listed on the homepage and Table of Contents. They may be read in any order. I put them chronologically to emphasize that open access is in development—it’s history in the making; and, related, to leave room for additional excerpts from to-be-published books.6

Any original content in/on this book-website, including the art,7 is hereby licensed CC BY NC SA. All excerpts have the same license, unless their original (i.e., book’s) license is CC BY NC ND; if so, that’s duplicated.

Looking further out, with bigger ambition, and a less certain outcome…

I see this Reader as an ongoing experiment in computational and open access publishing.8 In subsequent editions, I want to increase the Reader’s quantity and quality. I may add Collections9 for each book and each subject (e.g., crime vs. law vs. security). These Collections may include ancillary OER with audio, video, and interactive features.10 There’s an AI ChatBot that I published but haven’t managed to make open. And so on.

References

Bowie, Simon. 2022. What is computational publishing? Community-Led Open Publication Infrastructures for Monographs (COPIM). doi.org/10.21428/785a6451.af466093

Creative Commons. No date (n.d.). About CC Licenses. creativecommons.org/share-your-work/cclicenses

Pooley, Jefferson (ed.). 2021. Social Media & the Self: An Open Reader. mediastudies.press. doi.org/10.32376/3f8575cb.1fc3f80a

Suber, Peter. 2012. What Is Open Access? Chapter 1 in Open Access. MIT Press. doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/9286.003.0003 In this Reader

Appendix

Appendix A. Expanded Table of Contents with books, excerpts, and supplements

Book

Year

License

Excerpt

Supplements

Title

Author/Editor

Version-of-record URL

Title in Reader

Author

Source-text URL

Pub’s DOI

Title

URL

Good Faith Collaboration: The Culture of Wikipedia

Joseph Reagle

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/8051.001.0001

2010

CC BY NC ND

The Puzzle of Openness

Joseph Reagle

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/8051.003.0007

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.f7a1c41a

Author-hosted edition

reagle.org/joseph/2010/gfc/

Intellectual Property Strategy

John Palfrey

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/9066.001.0001

2011

CC BY NC

Establish a Flexible Intellectual Property Strategy

John Palfrey

mitpressonpubpub.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/alwxzbf1

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.d7784515

MIT Press @ PubPub edition

mitpressonpubpub.mitpress.mit.edu/ips

Open Access

Peter Suber

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/9286.001.0001

2012

CC BY

What is Open Access?

Peter Suber

openaccesseks.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/6y6fc8k5

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.a0e5410c

MIT Press @ PubPub edition

Author-hosted homepage for book

openaccesseks.mitpress.mit.edu

bit.ly/oa-book

The Digital Rights Movement: The Role of Technology in Subverting Digital Copyright

Hector Postigo

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/8698.001.0001

2012

CC BY NC ND

Structure and Tactics of the Digital Rights Movement

Hector Postigo

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/8698.003.0011

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.41b758e3

-

-

Open Development: Networked Innovations in International Development

Matthew L. Smith, Katherine M.A. Reilly

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/9724.001.0001

2014

CC BY

The Emergence of Open Development in a Network Society

Katherine M. A. Reilly, Matthew L. Smith

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/9724.003.0004

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.58168dd3

-

-

Knowledge Unbound: Selected Writings on Open Access, 2022-2011

Peter Suber

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/8479.001.0001

2016

CC BY

Quality and Open Access

Peter Suber

knowledgeunbound.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/ahjkmdqx

knowledgeunbound.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/29gz8a3k

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.bfa7aa34

MIT Press @ PubPub edition

knowledgeunbound.mitpress.mit.edu

The End of Ownership: Personal Property in the Digital Economy

Aaron Perzanowski, Jason Schultz

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/10524.001.0001

2016

CC BY NC ND

Property and the Exhaustion Principle

Aaron Perzanowski, Jason Schultz

direct.mit.edu/books/book/4662/chapter/213411/Property-and-the-Exhaustion-Principle

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.817bff6b

-

-

Free Innovation

Eric von Hippel

direct.mit.edu/books/book/5344/Free-Innovation

2016

CC BY NC ND

The Broad Scope of Free Innovation

Eric von Hippel

direct.mit.edu/books/book/5344/chapter/3818287/The-Broad-Scope-of-Free-Innovation

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.3c978684

-

-

Shadow Libraries: Access to Knowledge in Global Higher Education

Joe Karaganis

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/11339.001.0001

2018

CC BY

The Birth of a Global Scholarly Shadow Library

Balázs Bodó

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/11339.003.0003

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.1679a260

-

-

Making Open Development Inclusive: Lessons from IDRC Research

Nola Haddadian, Matthew L. Smith, Ruhiya Kristine Seward

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/11635.001.0001

2020

CC BY

Integrating Theory and Practice across Open Science, Open Access, and Open Data

Jeremy de Beer

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/11635.003.0007

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.a0c8a769

-

-

Wikipedia @ 20: Stories of an Incomplete Revolution

Joseph Reagle, Jackie Koerner

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/12366.001.0001

2020

CC BY NC

Making History, Building the Future Together

Katherine Maher

wikipedia20.mitpress.mit.edu/pub/3kc9xo2y

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.88aac85f

MIT Press @ PubPub OA edition

wikipedia20.mitpress.mit.edu

Reassembling Scholarly Communications: Histories, Infrastructures, and Global Politics of Open Access

Martin Paul Eve, Jonathan Gray

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/11885.001.0001

2020

CC BY

Scholarly Communication and Social Justice

Charlotte Roh, Harrison W. Inefuku, Emily Drabinski

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/11885.003.0007

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.b5518380

-

-

Open Knowledge Institutions: Reinventing Universities

Lucy Montgomery et al.

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/13614.001.0001

2021

CC BY

Change [and] Action

Lucy Montgomery et al.

open-knowledge-institutions.pubpub.org/pub/change

open-knowledge-institutions.pubpub.org/pub/action

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.45f52665

MIT Press @ PubPub OA edition

open-knowledge-institutions.pubpub.org

The Power of Partnership in Open Government: Reconsidering Multistakeholder Governance Reform

Suzanne J. Piotrowski, Daniel Berliner, Alex Ingrams

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/13984.001.0001

2022

CC BY NC ND

Public Management Reform in a Global Perspective

Suzanne J. Piotrowski, Daniel Berliner, Alex Ingrams

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/13984.003.0007

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.26658b57

-

-

Copyright's Broken Promise: How to Restore the Law's Ability to Promote the Progress of Science

John Willinsky

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/14201.001.0001

2022

CC BY NC ND

Scholarly Publishing’s Market Failure

John Willinsky

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/14201.003.0007

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.4a8eb904

-

-

Athena Unbound: Why and How Scholarly Knowledge Should Be Free for All

Peter Baldwin

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/14887.001.0001

2023

CC BY NC ND

The Professoriate and Open Access

Peter Baldwin

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/14887.003.0007

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.9b200641

-

-

Parody in the Age of Remix: Mashup Creativity vs. the Takedown

Ragnhild Brøvig

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/14509.001.0001

2023

CC BY NC ND

Sampling Ethics and Mashups’ Legality

Ragnhild Brøvig

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/14509.003.0007

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.20a2fa39

-

-

Ownership of Knowledge: Beyond Intellectual Property

Dagmar Schäfer, Annapurna Mamidipudi, Marius Buning

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/14648.001.0001

2023

CC BY NC ND

Teaching Intellectual Property

Marius Buning

doi.org/10.7551/mitpress/14648.003.0008

doi.org/10.21428/93b40405.c5c761e5

-

-

Notes: For URLs, I provide DOIs by default; if there isn’t one or it’s not working (“DOI not found”), I provider the publisher’s display-URL. For details on the license types, see Creative Commons (n.d.). “Source-text” refers to the text-version that was copied into the Pub for editing and republishing. “Supplements” are of authors and the publisher. Ignore this inconspicuous secret.11

