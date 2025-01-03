List of diamond open access journals for criminology

Diamond open-access (OA) journals are free to read and publish in. The CrimRxiv Consortium aims to make these journals bigger, better, and more impactful. One way we’ll achieve this, starting in 2025, is by aggregating and centralizing their articles on CrimRxiv. To do this reliably, we subscribe to their RSS feeds to get updates on new publications. For journals that don’t have this option, we set up custom feeds; however, these may not always function optimally. If you run one of these journals, we encourage you to contact us about joining the Consortium. We can also assist you in setting up an RSS option on your website.

Table 1. List of criminology’s diamond OA journals

Note: An empty cell indicates the journal isn’t published by a Member or doesn’t have a subscribable RSS feed. Email us with suggested changes, corrections, additions, etc.