CrimRxiv Consortium joined by UK Society of Evidence Based Policing (SEBP)

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of open criminology’s leading institutions, has announced its newest Member: the Society of Evidence Based Policing (SEBP). Founded in the United Kingdom more than a decade ago, they are an independent charity dedicated to embedding evidence-based approaches in policing.

“The Consortium’s kindred spirit is SEBP,” said Scott Jacques, the founder of CrimRxiv, and professor of criminology at Georgia State University. “By combining evidence-based policing with open criminology, we’ll ensure free and immediate access to academic resources with real-world utility.”

The Society’s Chief Operating Officer, and associate professor of evidence based policing at the University of Cambridge, Matt Bland added: “Our mission is to promote the use of the evidence-base in law enforcement decision making. We have little hope of achieving this if evidence stays hidden from practitioners, so we’re delighted to officially get behind the CrimRxiv project.”

SEBP is the Consortium’s 25th Member, which launched almost a year ago. They join a diverse group of institutions from Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, South Asia, and the United States. They are the first group solely focused on policing.

To increase their visibility and impact, each Member has its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv. SEBP’s Hub serves as a portal to their website, where you can learn more about their events, resources, and joining (for free!).

“Our international network,” Jacques said, “will collaborate with SEBP to serve all of criminology’s stakeholders, especially police officers and support-staff, their partners and communities.”

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.