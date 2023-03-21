Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Apr 21, 2023DOI

Making Sense of Unofficial Deadly Force Data

Ferguson. Baltimore. Louisville. Minneapolis. Deadly police-civilian encounters over the past decade in these and other U.S. cities have launched presidential task forces and sparked protests, riots, and in some cases, retaliatory violence against officers (e.g., Dallas). Yet ...

by Justin Nix
Published onApr 21, 2023
Making Sense of Unofficial Deadly Force Data
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Making Sense of Unofficial Deadly Force Data
by Justin Nix
  • Hide Description
  • digitalcommons.unomaha.edu
Description

Ferguson. Baltimore. Louisville. Minneapolis. Deadly police-civilian encounters over the past decade in these and other U.S. cities have launched presidential task forces and sparked protests, riots, and in some cases, retaliatory violence against officers (e.g., Dallas). Yet shockingly, there still isn’t a comprehensive, official dataset that tracks the use of deadly force by police officers. The absence of such a dataset seems absurd, given the widespread ability to track other information like current employment statistics or when a package will arrive at the recipient’s doorstep. The absence of such a dataset makes it too easy for people with large platforms to spread misinformation about police use of deadly force. Finally, the absence of such a dataset diminishes trust in the police and hinders law enforcement’s ability to identify patterns and strive to make police-civilian encounters safer for both officers and civilians. However, while no official dataset exists, several unofficial databases have been created in the past decade by journalists, advocacy groups, and curious civilians. These datasets are routinely analyzed by academic researchers and cited (sometimes exploited) by journalists, activists, and politicians. While the existence of more comprehensive data is a refreshing change from what existed just 10 years ago, it has presented some new challenges.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with