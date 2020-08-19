Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Sep 19, 2020DOI

Biased Coverage of Bias Crime: Examining Differences in Media Coverage ofHate Crimes and Terrorism

by Adam Ghazi-Tehrani and Erin M. Kearns
Published onSep 19, 2020
Biased Coverage of Bias Crime: Examining Differences in Media Coverage ofHate Crimes and Terrorism
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Biased Coverage of Bias Crime: Examining Differences in Media Coverage of Hate Crimes and Terrorism
by Adam Ghazi-Tehrani
  • Hide Description
  • www.erinmkearns.com
Description

News media differentially cover violence based on social identity. How does media bias apply to terrorist attacks—typically “upward crime” where perpetrators hold less power than targets—that are also hate crimes—typically “downward crime”? We compare coverage of incidents that are both terrorist attacks and hate crimes to that of incidents that are just terrorism in the U.S. from 2006 to 2015. Attacks that are also hate crimes receive less media attention. Articles are more likely to reference hate crimes when the perpetrator is unknown and more likely to reference terrorism when the perpetrator is non-White in some models.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with