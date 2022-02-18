Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 18, 2022DOI

Improving the mental health of women intimate partner violence survivors: Findings from a realist review of psychosocial interventions

by Sharli Anne Paphitis, Abigail Bentley, Laura Asher, David Osrin, and Sian Oram
Published onMar 18, 2022
Improving the mental health of women intimate partner violence survivors: Findings from a realist review of psychosocial interventions
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Improving the mental health of women intimate partner violence survivors: Findings from a realist review of psychosocial interventions
Improving the mental health of women intimate partner violence survivors: Findings from a realist review of psychosocial interventions
by Sharli Anne Paphitis, Abigail Bentley, Laura Asher, David Osrin, and Sian Oram
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Mar 17, 2022
  • journals.plos.org
Description

Background Intimate partner violence (IPV) is highly prevalent and is associated with a range of mental health problems. A broad range of psychosocial interventions have been developed to support the recovery of women survivors of IPV, but their mechanisms of action remain unclear. Methods Realist review following a prospectively published protocol in PROSPERO (CRD42018114207) and reported using the Realist and Meta-narrative Evidence Synthesis: Evolving Standards (RAMSES) guidelines. Results Evidence was extracted from 60 reviews and triangulated in expert consultations. Mechanisms of action were categorised as either associated with intervention design and delivery or with specific intervention components (access to resources and services; safety, control and support; increased knowledge; alterations to affective states and cognitions; improved self-management; improved family and social relations). Conclusions Findings suggest that psychosocial interventions to improve the mental health of women survivors of IPV have the greatest impact when they take a holistic view of the problem and provide individualised and trauma-informed support.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with