Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 09, 2022

Culture and corruption: An experimental comparison of cultural patterns on the corruption propensity in Poland and Russia

by Alexander Furstenberg, Sebastian Starystach, and Andrzej Uhl
Published onMar 09, 2022
Culture and corruption: An experimental comparison of cultural patterns on the corruption propensity in Poland and Russia
Culture and corruption: An experimental comparison of cultural patterns on the corruption propensity in Poland and Russia
Description

The development of effective anti-corruption measures relies on a sound understanding of underlying country-specific cultural patterns of corruption. However, finding these patterns faces the problem of ecological fallacies when tracing back the results of comparative macro-studies to the national level or of using ex-post explanations for cultural variances in experimental research designs. Thus, we ask how cultural patterns can explain country differences in the propensity to act corrupt without neglecting the aforementioned problems. Based on institutional theory, we model path-dependent cultural patterns at the macro, meso and micro levels promoting propensity to act corrupt in Poland and Russia. The results of experimental data gathered from students in Poland and Russia show that the extent to which legal nihilism and ethical dualism are institutionalized at the macro level, as well as the micro factors of gender-specific socialization and studying law, has a significant effect on the propensity to act corrupt.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with