Published on Mar 31, 2021

New report on Illicit Financial Flows and Asset Recovery in the Republic of Moldova

by Eliza Thompson
Published onMar 31, 2021
Description

Organised crime produces significant amounts of illicit revenue and proceeds globally and in Europe. This report is part of the series of action oriented research on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and Asset Recovery that the European Union and UNICRI are launching to shed light on the significant damage being caused to States as a result of unchecked IFFs, and on the significant value of prioritising the capture of illicitly-obtained assets linked to such IFFs. Organised criminal activity in Moldova largely reflects and aligns with regional patterns involving the scope, nature, and impact of such activity. ...

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
