Ghent University, Department of Criminology
Published on Jul 04, 2023DOI

Quantifying Criminal Networks: A Systematic Review of Co-Offending Characteristics

This review study provides a quantitative analysis of co-offending patterns. With a focus on synthesizing existing literature, the review explores the characteristics underlying criminal collaborations. By offering a comprehensive overview of the topic, this systematic review ...

by Ruslan Klymentiev, Christophe Vandeviver, Luis Enrique Correa Rocha, and Dayle Harvey
Published onJul 04, 2023
Quantifying Criminal Networks: A Systematic Review of Co-Offending Characteristics
Quantifying Criminal Networks: A Systematic Review of Co-Offending Characteristics
by Ruslan Klymentiev, Christophe Vandeviver, Luis Enrique Correa Rocha, and Dayle Harvey
Description

Public registration on OSF

Abstract

This review study provides a quantitative analysis of co-offending patterns. With a focus on synthesizing existing literature, the review explores the characteristics underlying criminal collaborations. By offering a comprehensive overview of the topic, this systematic review not only adds to the existing literature but also serves as a valuable resource for researchers, practitioners, and policymakers working towards an understanding of criminal networks.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with