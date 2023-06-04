Quantifying Criminal Networks: A Systematic Review of Co-Offending Characteristics

Description
Public registration on OSF
This review study provides a quantitative analysis of co-offending patterns. With a focus on synthesizing existing literature, the review explores the characteristics underlying criminal collaborations. By offering a comprehensive overview of the topic, this systematic review ...
This review study provides a quantitative analysis of co-offending patterns. With a focus on synthesizing existing literature, the review explores the characteristics underlying criminal collaborations. By offering a comprehensive overview of the topic, this systematic review not only adds to the existing literature but also serves as a valuable resource for researchers, practitioners, and policymakers working towards an understanding of criminal networks.