Published on Jul 05, 2021

Drugs, Crime, Space, and Time: A Spatiotemporal Examination of Drug Activity and Crime Rates

Winner of the Ruth D. Peterson and Lauren J. Krivo Graduate Study Scholar Award

by Christopher Contreras and John R. Hipp
Published onJul 05, 2021
by Contreras, Christopher and Hipp, John R
  • Published on Feb 23, 2020
  • escholarship.org
Description

To take stock of the “neighborhood effects” of drug activity, we combined theoretical insights from the drugs and crime and communities and place literatures in examining the longitudinal relationship between drug activity and crime rates at more spatially and temporally precise levels of granularity, with blocks as the spatial units and months as the temporal units. We found that drug activity on a block one month “pushes” assaultive violence into surrounding blocks the next month. Integrating perspectives form social disorganization theory with Zimring and Hawkins’ (1997) contingency causation theory, we also found that the economic resources and residential stability of the “the larger social environment”—that is, the surrounding quarter-mile egohood area—moderate drug activity’s block-level relationship to crime. These results suggest that drug activity increases assaultive violence and serious acquisitive crime rates on structurally advantaged blocks, producing a significant ecological niche redefinition for such blocks relative to others in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
ISSN 2766-7170
