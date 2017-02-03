Abstract

Vincent Webb is a professor of practice in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University. After receiving his Ph.D. in sociology from the State University of Iowa, his career includes 20 years as chair of the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and seven years in the same role at Arizona State University. His leadership extended to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where he served as the director of the Center for the Study of Crime, Delinquency, and Corrections from 2005. He is a past president of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. His research focuses on crime and delinquency, as well as the evaluation and implementation of criminal justice policies and practices. As a principal investigator for the Joint Commission on Criminal Justice and Criminology Education and Standards, Webb played a pivotal role in shaping educational and professional standards within the field.

With Gary Cordner (2017)

Keywords: University of Nebraska at Omaha, Iowa State University, Drake University, Law Enforcement Assistance Administration, Sam Houston State University, evaluation research, Joint Commission on Criminology and Criminal Justice Education, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Justice Quarterly, Arizona State University, international education.