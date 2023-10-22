Skip to main content
Published on Nov 22, 2023

Measuring the Long-Term Support Needs of Sexual Abuse Survivors[: Final Report & Project Protocol]

by David Gadd and colleagues
Measuring the Long-Term Support Needs of Sexual Abuse Survivors[: Final Report & Project Protocol]
Description

This research has now concluded, please find the final report and project protocol available to download. Researchers from St Mary’s SARC and the University of Manchester are carrying out research into the long-term support needs of sexual abuse survivors. They want to learn more about what sexual abuse survivors need in the months following the assault so that services can be created to better help victims. Anyone aged 18 or over who has attended St Mary’s SARC can take part. Participants are asked to fill in an online questionnaire which takes about 20 minutes. The questions are all multiple choice, asking participants about the support they are getting and would like. Those who take part are offered a £20 shopping voucher for their time.

 

ISSN 2766-7170
