Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 03, 2020DOI

Video Games, Crime and Next-Gen Deviance: Reorienting the Debate

by Craig Kelly, Adam Lynes, and Kevin Hoffin
Published onJul 03, 2020
Video Games, Crime and Next-Gen Deviance: Reorienting the Debate
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Video Games, Crime and Next Gen Deviance
Video Games, Crime and Next Gen Deviance
  • Hide Description
  • books.emeraldinsight.com
Description

In recent decades the video games industry has grown astronomically, quickly becoming a substantial part of our everyday lives. Alongside the rise of this technology, the media, academia and, in some cases, governments, have drawn correlations between video games and serious instances of violence, focusing most notably on mass shootings. This narrow debate has distracted from our understanding of many of the harms which video games can, in some cases, cause, perpetuate or hide. Drawing upon the emerging deviant leisure perspective, this book seeks to re-orientate the debate on video games and their associated potential harms. Through the examination of culturally embedded harms such as gambling, sexual violence and addiction, together with the rise in swatting and other activities, the authors explore the notion that video games are inexplicably intertwined with aspects of deviancy.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with