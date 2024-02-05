Skip to main content
Max Planck Institute for the Study of Crime, Security & LawPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 05, 2024DOI

Affect, emotions, and crime decision-making: emerging insights from immersive 360° video experiments

This study investigates the effectiveness of immersive 360° video technology in evoking and manipulating two emotions, anger, and sexual arousal, relevant to criminal decision-making. Additionally, we provide a focused review of emotions in decision-making research in ...

by Shaina Herman, Timothy C. Barnum, Paola Emilia Minà, Jean-Louis van Gelder, and Peter Wozniak
  • Published on Feb 28, 2024
  • link.springer.com
Description

Version-of-record in Journal of Experimental Criminology

Abstract

Objectives

This study investigates the effectiveness of immersive 360° video technology in evoking and manipulating two emotions, anger, and sexual arousal, relevant to criminal decision-making. Additionally, we provide a focused review of emotions in decision-making research in criminology, offering a comprehensive foundation for our study.

Methods

We conducted immersive 360° video experiments emulating real-world situations (n = 101). We measured self-reported emotions before and after exposure to the virtual scenarios, considering both between- and within-person effects.

Results

The scenarios effectively elicited the criminogenic emotions in the controlled virtual environments.

Conclusions

Immersive technologies, such as 360° video and virtual reality, can serve as a bridge between laboratory-based investigations and real-world criminogenic situations, offering an ecologically effective tool for exploring the intricate relationship between state affect and decision-making processes.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
