The Impact of Masculine Ideologies on Heterosexual Men’s Experiences of Intimate Partner Violence: A Qualitative Exploration

Description

The subject of female-perpetuated intimate partner violence (IPV) against men remains poorly understood and in need of further research. Exploration of societal expectations surrounding masculinity and male victimization may enhance understanding of how men experience IPV victimization. Consequently, this experiential research study explored the impact of masculine ideologies on the way in which 26 men made sense of their experiences of female-perpetrated intimate partner violence (IPV). Semi-structured interviews explored the men’s sense of themselves, their relationship, and their use of support networks. The data were analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis. The importance of maintaining an appropriate sense of masculinity underpinned the men’s narratives. Participants described feeling shame and embarrassment for not having met dominant cultural expectations surrounding the roles of men in heterosexual relationships. Many of the participants struggled to accept the role of “victim,” which was perceived as de-masculinizing. These findings offer implications for understanding men’s experiences of IPV and developing enhanced sources of support.