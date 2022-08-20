Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Georgia, Department of Sociology
Published on Sep 20, 2022DOI

Effects of Mandatory Sexual Misconduct Training on University Campuses

The authors explore whether mandatory, universal, in-person sexual misconduct training achieves its goals to build knowledge about sexual assault and harassment and increase intentions to report episodes of assault. The authors present results from three studies with quasi-...

by Mala Htun, Francesca R. Jensenius, Melanie Sayuri Dominguez, Justine Tinkler, and Carlos Contreras
Published onSep 20, 2022
Effects of Mandatory Sexual Misconduct Training on University Campuses
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Effects of Mandatory Sexual Misconduct Training on University Campuses
by Mala Htun, Francesca R. Jensenius, Melanie Sayuri Dominguez, Justine Tinkler, and Carlos Contreras
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

The authors explore whether mandatory, universal, in-person sexual misconduct training achieves its goals to build knowledge about sexual assault and harassment and increase intentions to report episodes of assault. The authors present results from three studies with quasi-experimental designs as well as interviews with students and staff members at a diverse public university in the western United States. The surprising finding is that participating in training makes women students less likely to say they that will report experiences of sexual assault to university authorities. The training produces some small positive effects: students gain broader definitions of sexual misconduct and are less likely to endorse common rape myths, and women students express less sexist attitudes immediately after training. This study raises questions about whether one-shot training helps reduce sexual violence and increase reporting on college campuses and whether universities should invest in these types of training.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with