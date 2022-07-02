Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 02, 2022DOI

Super- (and hyper-) posters on extremist forums&nbsp;&nbsp;

by Stephane J. Baele and colleagues
Published onAug 02, 2022
Super- (and hyper-) posters on extremist forums&nbsp;&nbsp;
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Super- (and hyper-) posters on extremist forums
Super- (and hyper-) posters on extremist forums
by Stephane J. Baele, Lewys Brace, Travis G. Coan, and Elahe Naserian
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 30, 2022
  • www.tandfonline.com
Description

This paper examines patterns of posting behaviour on extremist online forums in order to empirically identify and define classes of highly active ‘super-posters'. Using a unique dataset of 8 far-right, 7 Salafi-jihadist, and 2 Incel forums, totalling 12,569,639 unique posts, the study operates a three-dimensional analysis of super-posters (Gini coefficient, Fisher-Jenks algorithm, network analysis) that sheds light on the type of influence at play in these online spaces. Our study shows that extremist forums consistently display four statistically distinguishable classes of posters from the least active ‘hypo-posters' to the most active ‘hyper-posters', as well as demonstrating that, while hyper-posters’ activity is remarkable, they are not necessarily the most central or connected members of extremist forums. These findings, which suggest that extremist forums are places where both minority and majority influences occur, not only advance our understanding of a key locus of online radicalisation; they also pave the way for sounder interventions to monitor and disrupt the phenomenon.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with