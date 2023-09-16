Research Associate – ADVANCE-D in Probation

Job reference: HUM-023383

Salary: Grade 6, 36,024- £44,263 per annum depending on experience

Faculty/Organisational Unit: Humanities

Location: Oxford Road

Employment type: Fixed Term

Division/Team: Criminology

Hours Per Week: Full time, 35 hours per week (1 FTE)

Closing date: 02/11/2023

Contract Duration: 48 months

School/Directorate: School of Social Sciences

Background

A Research Associate is required to work on the ADVANCE-D in Probation Project, funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NiHR). The Greater Manchester fieldwork for the project will by directed by Professor David Gadd in the Department of Criminology, School of Social Sciences at the University of Manchester [UoM]. The successful candidate will also work with the project Chief Investigator, Professor Gail Gilchrist at Kings College London, alongside the project’s Trial Manager at KCL and academic collaborators in Cardiff, York and Edinburgh Universities.

The project starts on 1st November 2023 and the contract is for 4 years. The Research Associate will be based in the Department of Criminology, in the School of Social Sciences.

The ADVANCE-D in Probation project is a 48-month project to conduct a multicentre cluster randomised controlled trial (cRCT) with internal pilot, to assess whether ADVANCE-D is superior in reducing intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration compared to usual community justice offender management for men who misuse substances subject to probation/criminal justice social work supervision. The costs and outcomes of ADVANCE-D over and above usual community justice offender management will be compared using cost-consequences analysis. We will also conduct a nested process evaluation to explore the implementation, mechanisms of impact, and contextual factors of delivering ADVANCE-D with participants and practitioners. Short, medium, and longer-term outcomes for men and their (ex)-partners will be assessed by research interview at 4 and 12-months and via linkage with health and criminal justice records at 24 months.

The successful candidate will liaise with staff in probation at the Greater Manchester sites, to facilitate the identification, screening, consent and recruitment of participants and support their delivery of the ADVANCE-D Programme. They will be responsible for recruiting female (ex)partners of men in the trial, conducing baseline and follow-up quantitative and qualitative interviews with men and their female (ex)partners and assisting with qualitative data analysis. Additionally, they will undertake data entry and data checking for accuracy to assist with writing reports and peer review publications, as well as other tasks commensurate with the position.

The shortlisting process will look to see how candidates are able to provide evidence of meeting the essential (and desirable) criteria in their application. Please ensure you attach a supporting statement highlighting how you match the person specification, or the appropriate transferable skills for you to work within this role.

This position is full-time (35 hours per week) and available from 1 November 2023 for 48 months.

Working under the guidance of the Professor Gadd, you will have responsibility for supporting the delivery of a NIHR Public Health Research Grant “A UK multi-centre cluster randomised control trial, with internal pilot, of the ADVANCE-Digitally supported perpetrator intervention compared to community justice offender management (1:1), to reduce intimate partner violence (IPV), for men convicted of IPV who misuse substances (ADVANCE-D trial)”. This multi-site trial will compare short (4 months), medium (12 months) and long-term (24 months) outcomes of the ADVANCE-D Programme with usual criminal justice offender management for men who misuse substances convicted of IPV (serving a community sentence or on license post imprisonment) who are subject to probation/criminal justice social work supervision and unsuitable for existing probation-based perpetrator interventions.

What you will get in return:

Fantastic market leading Pension scheme

Excellent employee health and wellbeing services including an Employee Assistance Programme

Exceptional starting annual leave entitlement, plus bank holidays

Additional paid closure over the Christmas period

Local and national discounts at a range of major retailers

As an equal opportunities employer we welcome applicants from all sections of the community regardless of age, sex, gender (or gender identity), ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation and transgender status. All appointments are made on merit.

Our University is positive about flexible working – you can find out more here

Hybrid working arrangements may be considered.

Please note that we are unable to respond to enquiries, accept CVs or applications from Recruitment Agencies.

Any recruitment enquiries from recruitment agencies should be directed to [email protected].

Any CV’s submitted by a recruitment agency will be considered a gift.

Enquiries about the vacancy, shortlisting and interviews:

Name: David Gadd

Email: [email protected]

General enquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Technical support:

https://jobseekersupport.jobtrain.co.uk/support/home

This vacancy will close for applications at midnight on the closing date.

Please see the link below for the Further Particulars document which contains the person specification criteria.