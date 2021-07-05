Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 05, 2021DOI

The effects of evidence-based expert testimony on perceptions of child sexual abuse involving recantation

by Emily Denne, Stacia N. Stolzenberg, and Tess M. S. Neal
Published onAug 05, 2021
The effects of evidence-based expert testimony on perceptions of child sexual abuse involving recantation
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The effects of evidence-based expert testimony on perceptions of child sexual abuse involving recantation
by Emily Denne, Stacia N. Stolzenberg, and Tess M. S. Neal
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Aug 05, 2021
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Child sexual abuse (CSA) cases involving recantation invoke concerns about children’s reliability. Expert testimony can help explain the complexities of these cases. Experts have historically relied on Child Sexual Abuse Accommodation Syndrome (CSAAS), yet this is not science-based. In a CSA case involving recantation, how would evidence-based testimony affect perceptions of child credibility when compared to CSAAS? Across 2 studies, we test the effects of expert testimony based on evidence-based science, nonscientific evidence, and experience-based evidence on outcomes in CSA cases involving recantation. Evidence-based testimony led to higher perceptions of credibility and scientific rigor of the evidence when compared to CSAAS testimony. Evidence-based testimony also led to more guilty verdicts when compared to the control. In sum, jurors had some ability to detect evidence strength, such that evidence-based expert testimony was superior to CSAAS testimony in many respects, and consistently superior to experience-based testimony in these cases.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with