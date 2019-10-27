Description

Curatorial exhibition catalogue essay of justiceINjustice, held at The Lock-up, Newcastle, 24 March to 20 May 2018. justiceINjustice represented a continuation of The Lock-Up’s development of projects that explore contemporary social and political issues. The artists Corinne Brittain, Rob Cleworth, Blak Douglas, John A Douglas, Leah Emery, Richard Lewer and Lezlie Tilley worked with criminal lawyers, the curator, The Lock-Up creative team as well as victims of injustice and their families to explore public interest cases including deaths in custody, wrongful detention, wrongful conviction, police shooting and inadequate police investigation.