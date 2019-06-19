PROTOCOL: Day reporting centres for reducing recidivism: A systematic review

Description

The day reporting centre (DRC) model emerged in Great Britain in the 1960s, and was first seen in the U.S. a couple of decades later (Boyle, Ragusa, Lanterman, & Marcus, 2011; Craddock, 2000). Its arrival coincided with a wave of interest in alternative to incarceration programmes that might help limit the costs of jail and prison and reduce overcrowding, while maintaining public safety. DRCs are nonresidential facilities that provide offenders with supervision and forms of rehabilitative programming (Boyle et al., 2011). A primary goal of DRCs is to reduce recidivism. However, thus far, no systematic review has sought to establish the efficacy of these programs in doing this.