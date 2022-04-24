Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Northeastern, Crime Prevention LabPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on May 24, 2022DOI

Evidence-Based Policing Is Here to Stay: Innovative Research, Meaningful Practice, and Global Reach

Research Question: In the context of important advances as well as global reach, what more is needed for evidence-based policing to bridge the divide between academic research and police practice? Data: We draw on 18 case studies reported in The Globalization of ...

by Eric Piza and Brandon Welsh
Published onMay 24, 2022
Evidence-Based Policing Is Here to Stay: Innovative Research, Meaningful Practice, and Global Reach
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Evidence-Based Policing is Here to Stay: Innovative Research, Meaningful Practice, and Global Reach
by Eric Piza and Brandon Welsh
  • Hide Description
  • ericpiza.files.wordpress.com
Description

Research Question: In the context of important advances as well as global reach, what more is needed for evidence-based policing to bridge the divide between academic research and police practice? Data: We draw on 18 case studies reported in The Globalization of Evidence-Based Policing: Innovations in Bridging the Research-Practice Divide (Piza and Welsh, 2022). These accounts of innovations provide a range of qualitative evidence on the integration of scientific research in contemporary policing. Findings: The case studies describe some plausible causal links in four key processes: (a) transferring scientific knowledge to the practice community; (b) empowering officers to conduct police-led science; (c) aligning the work of researchers and practitioners; and (d) incorporating evidence-based policing in daily police functions. Conclusions: While there is much work to do to achieve population-level impacts, many innovative efforts at bridging the research-practice divide in policing are becoming embedded enough to make that happen.

.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with