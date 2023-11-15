Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of RecordGhent University, Department of Criminology
Published on Dec 15, 2023DOI

Organised vehicle crime in Europe: Six country case studies on organised vehicle crime and potential barriers to prevent the facilitation of online distribution of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts

Organized property crime is a pervasive issue across all EU Member States, demanding immediate and collectiveaction. V-BAR specifically targets one aspect of organized property crime: motor vehicle crime, encompassing theftand the illicit trade of stolen vehicle parts. ...

by Atanas Rusev and colleagues
Published onDec 15, 2023
by Rusev, Atanas, Bezlov, Tihomir, Krastev, Vladislav, Janssens, Jelle, Monbailliu, Catherine, John, Sonja, von Lampe, Klaus, Lalam, Nacer, Terenghi, Fiamma, Rademaker, Dominique, Hutten, Lienke, Vig, Joeri, and Marchio, Veronica
  • Published on Jan 01, 2023
  • biblio.ugent.be
Description

Version-of-record via Ghent University's repository

Abstract

Organized property crime is a pervasive issue across all EU Member States, demanding immediate and collective action. V-BAR specifically targets one aspect of organized property crime: motor vehicle crime, encompassing theft and the illicit trade of stolen vehicle parts. Despite a decline in vehicle theft, the overall prevalence of motor vehicle crime remains alarmingly high. This comprehensive report outlines V-BAR’s objectives in enhancing operational cooperation between EU law enforcement authorities and private partners to combat the menace posed by mobile organized crime groups involved in vehicle theft. Additionally, the report delves into an extensive investigation of motor vehicle theft trends within six EU countries, namely Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, France, and The Netherlands, providing valuable insights for combating this form of criminal activity.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
