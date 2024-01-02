Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 02, 2024DOI

Is Psychopathy a Dynamic Risk Factor? An Empirical Investigation of Changes in Psychopathic Personality Traits Over the Course of Correctional Treatment

by Maeve Moosburner, Sonja Etzler, Franziska Brunner, Peer Briken, and Martin Rettenberger
Published onJan 02, 2024
Is Psychopathy a Dynamic Risk Factor? An Empirical Investigation of Changes in Psychopathic Personality Traits Over the Course of Correctional Treatment
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Is Psychopathy a Dynamic Risk Factor? An Empirical Investigation of Changes in Psychopathic Personality Traits Over the Course of Correctional Treatment
by Maeve Moosburner, Sonja Etzler, Franziska Brunner, Peer Briken, and Martin Rettenberger
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Criminal Justice & Behavior

Abstract

This study examined whether there would be significant group-level and reliable individual changes in psychopathy measured via the Psychopathy Checklist–Revised (PCL–R) and the Interpersonal Measure of Psychopathy (IM–P) scores in a sample of 187 adult individuals with violent and sexual offense histories incarcerated and treated in a German social therapy facility (STF). Measurements were taken at entry into the STF and at (most) an 18-month follow-up. The results of dependent t-tests were significant, showing significant reductions in PCL–R and IM–P scores. Stronger significant reductions were observed for PCL–R Factor 1 scores and its corresponding facets compared with Factor 2 scores. Reliable individual changes measured via the Reliable Change Index (RCI) showed improvements in PCL–R and IM–P scores for some participants.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with