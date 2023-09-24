Skip to main content
University of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Oct 24, 2023DOI

Evidence-Based Practices for Policing Domestic Violence

The police response to domestic violence has changed dramatically: from a hands-off approach to one that mandates an arrest be made. Identifying what works in policing domestic violence can be challenging given the often-competing goals of …

by Tara N. Richards, Gillian M. Pinchevsky, and Justin Nix
by Tara N. Richards, Gillian M. Pinchevsky, and Justin Nix
  • Published on Oct 20, 2023
  • jnix.netlify.app
The police response to domestic violence has changed dramatically: from a “hands off approach” to one that mandates an arrest be made. Identifying “what works” in policing domestic violence can be challenging given the often-competing goals of criminal justice system actors and victims of domestic violence. Policies that were once thought to be empirically sound, such as mandatory arrest for domestic violence, have been shown over time to have little deterrent effect and many negative, unintended consequences. Practices that rely on non-traditional policing methods like specialized DV units and second responder programs show some promise at reducing recidivism and increasing victims’ confidence in the system, respectively, while risk assessments may help police better connect victims to social service providers. The future of the police response to domestic violence likely emphasizes the role of community-based interventions over traditional policing strategies.

 

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
