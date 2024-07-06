CrimRxiv Consortium joined by University of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice Studies

The CrimRxiv Consortium, a network of open criminology’s leading institutions, has announced its newest Member: the University of Leeds’ Centre for Criminal Justice Studies. Housed in the School of Law, the Centre serves as an interdisciplinary research institute providing comparative insights into key criminal justice issues.

“The addition of Leeds to the Consortium is fantastic,” said Scott Jacques, the founder of CrimRxiv, its associate director for sustainability, and professor of criminology at Georgia State University. “The Centre is innovative and committed to collaboration with policymakers and practitioners. They’re impressive contributions to open criminology.”

The Consortium was launched fall 2023. Leeds is the 23rd Member overall, joining groups from Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, New Zealand, Spain, and United States.

David Churchill, Co-Director of the Centre for Criminal Justice Studies, commented, “It is a privilege for the Centre to join the CrimRxiv Consortium. We are delighted to be part of this fantastic and important initiative to enhance the accessibility of research in criminology and criminal justice on an international scale.”

To increase their visibility and impact, each Member has its own “Hub” on CrimRxiv, which aggregates and centralizes their open access publications. The Centre’s Hub highlights their researchers’ articles, reports, and more. Visit it now to browse their latest work.

The Centre’s support for CrimRxiv was generously funded by the University Library, through the Open Access Support Fund. Launched this year, the fund supports initiatives to sustainably increase the amount of open content being made available.

To learn more about the CrimRxiv Consortium and discuss opportunities to collaborate, email CrimRxiv’s Founder and Associate Director for Sustainability, Scott Jacques. To connect with Members, email the Consortium’s account. Follow them on Twitter @CrimConsortium.