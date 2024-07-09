Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Aug 09, 2024DOI

'Intelligence Studies Network': A human-curated database for indexing resources with open-source tools

The Intelligence Studies Network is a comprehensive resource database for publications, events, conferences, and calls for papers in the field of intelligence studies. It offers a novel solution for monitoring, indexing, and visualising resources. Sources are automatically ...

by Yusuf A. Ozkan
Published onAug 09, 2024
'Intelligence Studies Network': A human-curated database for indexing resources with open-source tools
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
'Intelligence Studies Network': A human-curated database for indexing resources with open-source tools
'Intelligence Studies Network': A human-curated database for indexing resources with open-source tools
by Ozkan, Yusuf A.
  • Hide Description
  • arxiv.org
Description

Available on arXiv

Abstract

The Intelligence Studies Network is a comprehensive resource database for publications, events, conferences, and calls for papers in the field of intelligence studies. It offers a novel solution for monitoring, indexing, and visualising resources. Sources are automatically monitored and added to a manually curated database, ensuring the relevance of items to intelligence studies. Curated outputs are stored in a group library on Zotero, an open-source reference management tool. The metadata of items in Zotero is enriched with OpenAlex, an open access bibliographic database. Finally, outputs are listed and visualised on a Streamlit app, an open-source Python framework for building apps. This paper aims to explain the Intelligence Studies Network database and provide a detailed guide on data sources and the workflow. This study demonstrates that it is possible to create a specialised academic database by using open source tools.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with