Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 03, 2022

Violent victimization among immigrants: Using the National Violent Death Reporting System to examine foreign-born homicide victimization in the United States

by Kayla R. Freemon, Kayla R. Freemon, Melissa A. Gutierrez, Melissa A. Gutierrez, Jessica Huff, Hyunjung Cheon, Hyunjung Cheon, David Choate, David Choate, Taylor Cox, Taylor Cox, Charles M. Katz, and Charles M. Katz
Published on Feb 03, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Violent victimization among immigrants: Using the National Violent Death Reporting System to examine foreign-born homicide victimization in the United States
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Apr 01, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Limited research attention has focused on homicides involving foreign-born victims. Using data from the National Violent Death Reporting System, we examined 9428 homicides that occurred in 2017 in the United States across 32 states and D.C. Approximately 8% of homicide victims were foreign-born. Homicide victimization rates were substantially lower for foreign-born persons, compared to U.S.-born persons. However, foreign-born persons from Honduras, El Salvador, and Jamaica had a substantially higher risk of homicide victimization. Notably, few homicides involving foreign-born victims were gang- or drug-trade-related. With the growing number of immigrants in the United States, policy and prevention efforts should be guided by research.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
