Review 1 of "Using a trauma-informed practice framework to examine how South Australian judges respond to trauma in the lives of Aboriginal defendants"

Vote: Publish as is

This is an incredibly ambitious, much-needed piece of qualitative work applies a trauma-informed practice framework to judicial decision-making in cases involving Aboriginal defendants in Southern Australia. The author weaves a clear, beautifully written, and compelling narrative on how trauma currently affects judicial sentencing practices, suggests future ways for judges and members of courts generally to reflect on these issues, and articulates how understandings of culture and trauma might be integrated into sentencing practices. I am pleased to endorse publication of this manuscript and thank the author for her important work on a very understudied research area.