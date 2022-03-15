Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 15, 2022DOI

Guerrilla gardening as normalised law-breaking: Challenges to land ownership and aesthetic order

by Andrew Millie
Published onApr 15, 2022
Guerrilla gardening as normalised law-breaking: Challenges to land ownership and aesthetic order
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Guerrilla gardening as normalised law-breaking: Challenges to land ownership and aesthetic order
by Andrew Millie
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

This article considers guerrilla gardening that involves taking on other people’s land for gardening, usually without their permission. It is a practice that is overlooked largely by criminology, yet it can tell us something about attitudes to law and land ownership and challenges the approved aesthetic order of where we live. It can soften the look and feel of the city, leading to a different emotional and affective interaction with urbanity. Evidence is presented from a qualitative study of guerrilla gardeners from the North West of England. The discussion is informed theoretically by work on aesthetic criminology, do-it-yourself and temporary urbanism and the idea of urban commons. In this study, guerrilla gardening is found to be a normalised form of law-breaking that, despite not necessarily being to everyone’s taste and the gardeners having an autocratic view of property, is a form of urban intervention that is broadly accepted and welcomed, even by those who enforce the law.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with