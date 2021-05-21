Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 21, 2021

Strategic Responses to Grand Challenges: Why and How Corporations Build Community Resilience

by Ralph Hamann, Lulamile Makaula, Gina Ziervogel, Clifford Shearing, and Alan Zhang
Published onJun 21, 2021
Strategic Responses to Grand Challenges: Why and How Corporations Build Community Resilience
This Pub is a Preprint of
Strategic Responses to Grand Challenges: Why and How Corporations Build Community Resilience
by Ralph Hamann, Lulamile Makaula, Gina Ziervogel, Clifford Shearing, and Alan Zhang
  Published on Nov 18, 2019
  dx.doi.org
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Abstract: We explore why and how corporations seek to build community resilience as a strategic response to grand challenges. Based on a comparative case study analysis of four corporations strategically building community resilience in five place-based communities in South Africa, as well as three counterfactual cases, we develop a process model of corporate practices and contingent factors that explain why and how some corporations commit to community resilience building and whether they try to do so directly or indirectly. We thus help explain corporations’ strategic contributions to community resilience, and we emphasise the role of place-specific resources, social-ecological system viability, and limited statehood in motivating such organisational responses to grand challenges.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
