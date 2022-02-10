Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 10, 2022
DOI

External childcare and socio-behavioral development in Switzerland: Long-term relations from childhood into young adulthood

by Margit Averdijk, Denis Ribeaud, and Manuel Eisner
Published on Mar 10, 2022
  Published on Mar 09, 2022
  • journals.plos.org
Description

This study examined early external childcare in relation to development from age 7 to 20. A Swiss sample was used (N = 1,225; 52% male). Development included multi-informant-reported externalizing behavior, internalizing problems, prosocial behavior, delinquency, and substance use. Growth curve models revealed that, dependent on the informant, time in a daycare center was related to increased externalizing and internalizing problems until at least age 11. It was not related to delinquency. Roughly three days per week at a daycare mother or playgroup was related to increased externalizing behavior. External family care was associated with increased prosocial behavior. Finally, time in a daycare center was associated with fewer externalizing but more internalizing problems and substance use for children from vulnerable backgrounds. This relation with substance use lasted to age 20.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
