Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 10, 2022DOI

Assessing healthcare provider knowledge of human trafficking

by Nicole E. McAmis and Colleagues
Published onMar 10, 2022
Assessing healthcare provider knowledge of human trafficking
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Assessing healthcare provider knowledge of human trafficking
by Nicole E. McAmis, Angela C. Mirabella, Elizabeth M. McCarthy, Cara A. Cama, Miklos C. Fogarasi, Listy A. Thomas, Richard S. Feinn, and Ivelisse Rivera-Godreau
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Mar 09, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Background and objectives: Human trafficking is a significant problem in which healthcare workers are in a unique position to intervene. This study sought to determine the self-reported knowledge levels of healthcare providers most likely to come in direct contact with victims of human trafficking. Methods: An anonymous survey assessing self-reported knowledge of human trafficking was developed and distributed online. Demographic information and questions pertaining to training and knowledge of trafficking in a healthcare setting were asked. The primary outcomes were descriptive statistics and secondary outcomes were comparisons among demographic groups. Qualitative methodology via content analysis was implemented on an open-ended question. Results: The 6,603 respondents represented all regions of the country. Medical, nursing, and physician assistant students comprised 23% of the sample, while 40% were either physicians, fellows, or residents. Less than half the respondents (42%) have received formal training in human trafficking, while an overwhelming majority (93%) believe they would benefit by such training. Overall, respondents thought their level of knowledge of trafficking was average to below average (mean = 2.64 on a 5-point scale). There were significant differences in knowledge of trafficking by age group (p < .001), region (p < .001), and educational training level (p < .001). 949 respondents (14.4%) provided free-text comments that further described their opinions. Conclusion: Most respondents stated they have not received training but felt they would benefit from it. There were significant differences between demographic groups. Further innovation is needed to design a universally appropriate curriculum on human trafficking that is accessible to all healthcare providers as well as mandatory training programs for healthcare institutions.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with