Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 13, 2022DOI

Drug Violence, War-Crime Distinction, and Hierarchies of Victimhood

by Katja Franko and David Rodriguez Goyes
Published onApr 13, 2022
Drug Violence, War-Crime Distinction, and Hierarchies of Victimhood
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Drug Violence, War-Crime Distinction, and Hierarchies of Victimhood
by Katja Franko and David Rodriguez Goyes
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Apr 11, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Issues related to victimhood are central to transitional justice and international criminal justice. However, processes of transitional justice do not usually include victims of drug-related violence, despite the fact that in several Latin American countries deaths caused by cartel violence easily meet criteria of civil war. This article's central argument is that distinctions between victims of war and victims of what is often termed conventional crime are of great importance to notions of legitimate victimhood in transitional contexts. Taking Colombia's Victims’ Law (2011) as a case study, we argue that the binary distinction between war and crime fails to address the needs of victims of mass drug violence and creates a hierarchy among victims. This has important symbolic, legal and material implications for those who find themselves in the less favoured category. Victims of drug related violence struggle to access justice and to make their voices heard in public discourses about violence. We argue that the current understanding of mass drug violence as ‘conventional crime’ represents a Northern perspective on violence, which can be counter-productive when used uncritically in Southern contexts.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with