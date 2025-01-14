Illicit Markets on Encrypted Platforms: Introduction

Welcome to the “preprint edition” of our anthology, Illicit Markets on Encrypted Platforms (IMEP). It’s a compilation of important articles on the topic. Why, how, and to what effect do people use technology like Tor and Telegram to engage in criminal acts related to selling and buying items? There’s digital shops for recreational drugs, prescription ones, gift-cards, counterfeit merchandise, firearms and more.

This Introduction is brief because the book isn’t done. We want your help. Is there an article you think we should add? Then please nominate it. Do you have an opinion on what we’re doing and how to improve it? We’d love for you to submit an open review of this preprint edition. This Introduction’s conclusion describes how we’ll expand this anthology before publishing its version-of-record.

What we don’t expect to change is our anthology’s core-structure:

Each chapter is a previously published article in a peer-review journal.

Each article’s version-of-record or postprint was published with a Creative Commons (n.d.) license, which permits us to share it herein.

Each article’s full-text is reproduced on a “Pub” dedicated to it.

The articles are listed on the homepage and Table of Contents. They may be read in any order, but we listed them chronologically to show how the topic evolved. This ordering also accommodates the addition of not-yet-published articles in future editions of this volume, if any.

Before ending, back to this anthology’s beginning: We (the editors) are members of Georgia State University’s Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group. We recently completed a research project about illicit markets on encrypted platforms. This work was generously funded by the Criminal Investigations and Network Analysis Center. Currently we’re analyzing the data and drafting original articles for peer-review journals.

To prepare for the research and now to publish off it, we need to be familiar with “the literature.” Traditionally, this involves updating our existing knowledge of “the best resources” (i.e., what’s already in our brain) with a rigorous search of academic databases (e.g., Google Scholar).

A “lit-review” summarizes a body of work, including its contributions and limitations. Strictly defined, it doesn’t have original ideas. It’s an original piece of writing, yes, but its raison d’être is erudition. Its most basic purpose is to summarily tell us what’s already known.

It’s hard to know everything. It’s even harder to summarize this knowledge in a few thousand words or less. The good and bad news, depending on your perspective, is it’s never been easier to complete a lit-review. By “easier,” we mean it costs less in time, effort and money to produce a higher quality lit-review. By “higher quality,” we mean more comprehensive with more helpful summaries of what’s included.

The ever-increasing easiness of lit-reviews is a longstanding trend attributable to technological advancements. Pens, parchment and stacked scrolls became typewriters, printed paper, and physical books mapped with card catalogs. Later, they were supplanted by computers connected to keyboards and monitors with software like Zenodo, and internet access to digital libraries and search engines.

This anthology is an experiment and exploration of the latest tools for lit-reviews. In the preprint edition, we’ve done this by using open access and computational publishing.

Open access refers to outputs (e.g., articles, data) that are “digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and licensing restrictions” (Suber, 2012). On each article’s dedicated Pub, you’ll find information on its copyright and Creative Commons (n.d.) license. Our anthology’s original content, such as this Introduction and The art, are licensed CC BY.

Computational publishing is to “combine human-readable text and computational functionality” (Bowie, 2022). Advancements in computing lead to new, better, and more interesting forms of computational publishing. A contribution to the area may have dynamic media, interactives, runnable code, and repositories (Odewahn, 2017 cited in Bowie, 2022). You’ll find things like this in the anthology’s version-of-record, which we expect to publish about a year from now.

In addition to adding articles to this book, we’ll group them into “Collections” (e.g., crime vs. security, darknet vs Telegram). We’ll make and include supplementary resources: materials for students and instructors, researchers and practitioners. We’ll lengthen this Introduction to better describe and explain what we’re doing, why, how, and the intended effect.

We’ve gone ahead and published this preprint edition so we can use it for attracting nominations and reviews. We’re seeking those because we think they’ll help us make this volume better before finalizing it. This also gives us time to learn, use, create and improve the newest “tech” for doing lit-reviews: generative artificial intelligence (genAI). We’ll save the details for the end.

References

Appendix

Appendix A. Selected articles’ original publication details, with hyperlinks to their versions in this anthology