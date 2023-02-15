Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordNortheastern, Corrections & Reentry Lab
Published on Mar 15, 2023DOI

Examining Differences in the Individual and Contextual Risk Factors for Police Officer, Correctional Officer, and Non-Protective Service Suicides

Suicide rates vary across occupational groups, with protective service occupations at elevated risk for suicide. Yet, research on correctional officer suicide remains sparse, as does research linking the broader social context to police officer suicides and correctional ...

by Gregory M. Zimmerman, Emma E. Fridel, and Natasha A. Frost
Published onMar 15, 2023
Examining Differences in the Individual and Contextual Risk Factors for Police Officer, Correctional Officer, and Non-Protective Service Suicides
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Examining Differences in the Individual and Contextual Risk Factors for Police Officer, Correctional Officer, and Non-Protective Service Suicides
by Gregory M. Zimmerman, Emma E. Fridel, and Natasha A. Frost
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Suicide rates vary across occupational groups, with protective service occupations at elevated risk for suicide. Yet, research on correctional officer suicide remains sparse, as does research linking the broader social context to police officer suicides and correctional officer suicides. This study examines differences in the individual and contextual risk factors for police officer suicides, correctional officer suicides, and non-protective service suicides in the U.S. from 2003 to 2018 using data from the National Violent Death Reporting System and the American Community Survey. Descriptive analysis and logistic hierarchical models indicated that police officer suicides, correctional officer suicides, and non-protective service suicides had distinct etiologies. Additionally, the broader social context had an appreciable impact on occupation-specific suicide. Ultimately, interventions to address suicidality, including among public safety professionals, should be occupation-specific and consider both individual and contextual risk factors.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with