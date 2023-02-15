Examining Differences in the Individual and Contextual Risk Factors for Police Officer, Correctional Officer, and Non-Protective Service Suicides

Description

Suicide rates vary across occupational groups, with protective service occupations at elevated risk for suicide. Yet, research on correctional officer suicide remains sparse, as does research linking the broader social context to police officer suicides and correctional officer suicides. This study examines differences in the individual and contextual risk factors for police officer suicides, correctional officer suicides, and non-protective service suicides in the U.S. from 2003 to 2018 using data from the National Violent Death Reporting System and the American Community Survey. Descriptive analysis and logistic hierarchical models indicated that police officer suicides, correctional officer suicides, and non-protective service suicides had distinct etiologies. Additionally, the broader social context had an appreciable impact on occupation-specific suicide. Ultimately, interventions to address suicidality, including among public safety professionals, should be occupation-specific and consider both individual and contextual risk factors.