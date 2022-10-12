Association of childhood trauma, and resilience, with quality of life in patients seeking treatment at a psychiatry outpatient: A cross-sectional study from Nepal

Description

Quality of life is defined by the World Health Organization as "Individuals’ perception of their position in life in the context of the culture and value systems in which they live and in relation to their goals, expectations, standards and concerns". It is a comprehensive measure of health outcome after trauma. Childhood maltreatment is a determinant of poor mental health and quality of life. Resilience, however, is supposed to be protective. Our aim is to examine childhood trauma and resilience in patients visiting psychiatry outpatient and investigate their relations with quality of life. A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted with a hundred patients with trauma and visiting psychiatry outpatient. Standardized tools were applied to explore childhood trauma, resilience, quality of life and clinical diagnoses and trauma categorization. Sociodemographic and relevant clinical information were obtained with a structured proforma. Bivariate followed by multivariate logistic regressions were conducted to explore the relation between childhood trauma, resilience, and quality of life. Poor quality of life was reported in almost one third of the patients. Upper socioeconomic status, emotional neglect during childhood, current depression and low resilience were the determinants of poor quality of life in bivariate analysis. Final models revealed that emotional neglect during childhood and low resilience had independent associations with poor quality of life. Efforts should be made to minimize childhood maltreatment in general; and explore strategies to build resilience suited to the cultural context to improve quality of life.