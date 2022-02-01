Lost in paradise? The perception of security among immigrant communities in Switzerland and its correlates

Description

Research addressing the perception of security of immigrants in Switzerland dates back to the 2000s. Using data from a victimisation survey conducted in Lugano, Switzerland (N = 7885), this study investigates the security perception of immigrant communities and its correlates. In contrast to previous findings, the analyses suggest that a higher percentage of immigrants perceive the city as highly safe than natives, this being more accentuated among extra-European immigrants and recently arrived migrants. At the neighbourhood level, results are less clear-cut. Collective efficacy, police proximity and the perceived ability of self-defence are the main predictors of high-security perceptions while having been a victim of violent crimes decreases the likelihood of perceiving both city and one's neighbourhood as safe. Despite positive results, the manuscript discusses the need for increasing the reliability and validity of the traditional measures used to question the fear of crime and the need for targeted interventions fostering cultural integration.