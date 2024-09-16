Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Preprints + Working PapersUniversity of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice Studies
Published on Oct 16, 2024DOI

Testing the Interrelationship between Area Deprivation and Ethnic Disparities in Sentencing

In the examination of sentencing disparities, hypotheses related to social class have been relatively overlooked compared to explanations centred on offenders' ethnicity. This oversight is regrettable as these factors often intertwine, particularly given the prevalence of ...

by Jose Pina-Sánchez, Ana Morales, Eoin Guilfoyle, Ana Veiga, and Sara Geneletti
Published onOct 16, 2024
Testing the Interrelationship between Area Deprivation and Ethnic Disparities in Sentencing
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Testing the Interrelationship between Area Deprivation and Ethnic Disparities in Sentencing
  • Hide Description
  • osf.io
Description

Available on osf.io

Abstract

In the examination of sentencing disparities, hypotheses related to social class have been relatively overlooked compared to explanations centred on offenders' ethnicity. This oversight is regrettable as these factors often intertwine, particularly given the prevalence of socioeconomic deprivation among ethnic minorities compared to the White majority. In this study, we investigate the mediating and moderating effects between offenders' residential area deprivation and their ethnic background using an administrative dataset encompassing all offences processed through the England and Wales Crown Court. Our findings reveal the following: i) substantial ethnic disparities among drug offenders, but mostly non-existent across other offence categories; ii) area deprivation does not explain away ethnic disparities, but pronounced area disparities are found for breach and assault offences, wherein offenders living in deprived areas are penalised compared to their more affluent counterparts; and iii) ethnicity and area deprivation interact, but only for breach offences, with ethnic minority offenders being treated more harshly than white offenders when residing in deprived areas but favoured when they live in affluent areas.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with