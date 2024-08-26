Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 26, 2024DOI

Police violence reduces trust in the police among Black residents

by Jonathan Ben-Menachem and Gerard Torrats-Espinosa
Published onSep 26, 2024
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 11, 2024
  • journals.plos.org
Description

Version-of-record in PLOS ONE

Abstract

Recent high-profile incidents involving the shooting or killing of unarmed Black men have intensified the debate about how police violence affects trust in the criminal justice system, particularly among communities of color. In this article, we propose a quasi-experimental design that leverages the timing of the shooting of Jacob Blake by the Kenosha Police Department relative to when a large survey was fielded in the city of Chicago. We demonstrate that individuals interviewed 4 weeks before and 4 weeks after the shooting are comparable across a large set of observed characteristics, thus approximating an experimental setting. We find that Blake’s shooting caused substantial reductions in Black respondents’ trust in the police, concentrated among younger residents and criminalized residents. These results suggest that police violence against racial minorities may lead to lower civic engagement and cooperation with law enforcement in those communities, exacerbating issues of public safety and community well-being. The pronounced distrust among younger Black residents suggests a generational rift that could risk further entrenching systemic biases and inequalities within the criminal justice system. Additionally, the higher levels of distrust among criminalized respondents could have implications for research detailing this population’s decreased willingness to engage with public institutions more broadly.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
