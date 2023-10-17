Skip to main content
Ghent University, Department of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Nov 17, 2023DOI

More Than Just a Scratch: A Scoping Review on Physical and Psychological Consequences of Violence against Police

Violence against police is a reality for many officers. Despite growing concerns over the rise in violence against police and the serious individual and societal repercussions associated with it, a comprehensive overview of the psychological and physical consequences of ...

by Isabo Goormans, Agnes Verbouw, and Christophe Vandeviver
key-enterThis Pub is a Preprint of
More Than Just a Scratch: A Scoping Review on Physical and Psychological Consequences of Violence Against Police
  • doi.org
Version-of-record in Trauma, Violence, & Abuse

Violence against police is a reality for many officers. Despite growing concerns over the rise in violence against police and the serious individual and societal repercussions associated with it, a comprehensive overview of the psychological and physical consequences of verbal and physical violence against police remains elusive. By performing a scoping review (n = 21) of studies and reports identified via database searches (Web of Science and Google Scholar), reference mining, and purposive sampling, and published between 2010 and 2023, this article is the first of its kind to map psychological and physical consequences of violence against police, as well as risk and protective factors that respectively increase and decrease adverse consequences. Results indicate that officers experience primary victimization by a range of different adverse consequences, but also deal with secondary victimization. The literature has come to a standstill due to lack of (recent) studies and a lack of diversity on how consequences of violence against police are studied. We argue that this lack of academic attention might be influenced by predominant societal perspectives and officers’ perceived victim status, and discuss the implications for police, policymakers, and research.

Goormans et al. (2023) - More than Just a Scratch.pdf
641 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
