Reviews + Comments
Review 2 of "Forced Interactions with Sheriff Deputies Over Time and their Influence on Stigma and Self Identities among Individuals Convicted of Sex Crimes"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

·        Explain: I enjoyed reading this paper.  It revealed much about how individuals with sex crime convictions navigate and understand their identity.  I felt the analysis was very well done.  One idea would be to provide/consider tables.

·        For example, maybe one table laying out some descriptives of the overall sample.

·         Perhaps another that highlighted major themes and perhaps provided a general count of who cases that could fit.  For example, only a few individuals mentioned having a “sex offender” label before being official processed by the justice system.  Perhaps a column here, “Identify label before conviction” (responses: none, or in the case of the few folks who had, “yes”) …it’s a minor idea but it might be helpful for folks to understand the overall findings.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
