Review 2 of "Forced Interactions with Sheriff Deputies Over Time and their Influence on Stigma and Self Identities among Individuals Convicted of Sex Crimes"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

[Please explain your vote. If you voted to publish pending minor changes, specify each change, why it is needed, and, possibly, how it should/could be done.]

· Explain: I enjoyed reading this paper. It revealed much about how individuals with sex crime convictions navigate and understand their identity. I felt the analysis was very well done. One idea would be to provide/consider tables.

· For example, maybe one table laying out some descriptives of the overall sample.

· Perhaps another that highlighted major themes and perhaps provided a general count of who cases that could fit. For example, only a few individuals mentioned having a “sex offender” label before being official processed by the justice system. Perhaps a column here, “Identify label before conviction” (responses: none, or in the case of the few folks who had, “yes”) …it’s a minor idea but it might be helpful for folks to understand the overall findings.