Department/Location: Institute of Criminology

Salary: £29,605-£33,966

Reference: JL37594

Category: Assistant Staff

Division/Team: Criminology

Closing date: 15 October 2023

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated MPhil and PhD Programmes Administrator to join our friendly, supportive and hard-working graduate team within the Institute of Criminology. Situated on the Sidgwick site in central Cambridge, the Institute is one of the leading criminology departments globally, with about 50 members of staff. It specialises in postgraduate teaching including two full time MPhil Courses, a PhD programme and three MSt programmes as well as an active research programme.

This is a new position to work alongside our existing MPhil and PhD Programmes Administrator. The two roles are jointly responsible for the administrative support of the department's MPhil and PhD programmes (approx. 100 students), from initial point of student enquiry through to application and admission, induction, tracking of progress, assessment and final examination. Working under the direction of the Senior Graduate Coordinator, and aided by a part time Administrative Assistant, the role supports the Course Directors and Academics involved in MPhil and PhD course delivery.

As an experienced administrator, ideally with higher education experience, you will be a strong team player and excellent communicator with ability to work with a diverse group of students and staff. You will be highly organised and able to prioritise a heavy and varied workload and will have excellent IT skills. You will be used to working with a high degree of accuracy and will have experience of establishing and maintaining filing and information systems, ideally from working in a similar graduate administrative role. The ability to remain calm under pressure is a pre-requisite for this role.

This role is largely office based but we offer the flexibility of some hybrid working once induction is complete and would be willing to discuss this as part of the interview process.

Cambridge is a world-leading University and this is an exciting opportunity to join our team. We will provide a competitive rate of pay, with automatic service-related pay progression and annual cost of living increases, and 36 days of annual leave per annum which does rise with long service. University staff are also eligible for a comprehensive package of benefits and services including discounts on shopping, health care, financial services, and public transport

Fixed-term: The funds for this post are available for 3 years in the first instance.

Once an offer of employment has been accepted, the successful candidate will be required to undergo a health assessment.

Informal enquiries are welcomed and should be directed to: Fiona Harrison [email protected]

The closing date is midnight (BST) on Sunday 15th October 2023, and interviews will take place week commencing 30th October 2023.

